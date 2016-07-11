Gov. Nixon to attend memorial service honoring the fallen office - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Nixon to attend memorial service honoring the fallen officers in Dallas

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Gov. Jay Nixon will represent Missouri at an interfaith memorial service in Dallas on Tuesday, July 12 honoring the five police officers killed there last week.

The governor is attending the memorial service at the invitation of Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. He will be accompanied by the Missouri Director of Public Safety Lane Roberts and the Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Col. Bret Johnson.

“Missouri stands with the law enforcement officers of Dallas in grieving the loss of these officers who died protecting others,” Gov. Nixon said. “Tragically, we have just seen in Missouri the very real dangers that law enforcement officers subject themselves to on a daily basis.

"Being at the memorial service is a sign of the enormous respect we have for the sacrifice of the officers in Dallas, and conveys the support of the people of Missouri for law enforcement officers across the country.”

