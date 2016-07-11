Whitewater Presbyterian Church to host annual picnic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEDGEWICKVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Whitewater Presbyterian Church will be hosting its annual picnic on Saturday, July 16.

The meal will be served at 3:30 p.m. and will be a home-style buffet made up of chicken and dumplings, fried chicken, kettle beef and sides.

There will be turtle races begin at 7 p.m. where participants can win medals for fastest and best decorated turtles.

Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang will provide live entertainment.

There will also be a silent auction, crafts, children's games, ice cream, hamburgers and a quilt raffle.

Those who plan on attending should bring their own lawn chairs.

