Whitewater Presbyterian Church to host annual picnic

The Whitewater Presbyterian Church will be hosting its annual picnic on Saturday, July 16.

The meal will be served at 3:30 p.m. and will be a home-style buffet made up of chicken and dumplings, fried chicken, kettle beef and sides.

There will be turtle races begin at 7 p.m. where participants can win medals for fastest and best decorated turtles.

Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang will provide live entertainment.

There will also be a silent auction, crafts, children's games, ice cream, hamburgers and a quilt raffle.

Those who plan on attending should bring their own lawn chairs.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.