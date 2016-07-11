Three Rivers Endowment Trust elects new chairman

The Three Rivers Endowment Trust has elected its new chairman for the coming year.

Dr. Marty Michel, a pharmacist, was elected as the new chairman at the annual meeting held in June. His term began on July 1. Michel and his wife, Julita, own and operate Key Drugs in Poplar Bluff and Dexter.

“This is an exciting time for the Three Rivers Endowment Trust,” Michel said. “With the culmination of a successful major gifts campaign, it’s rewarding to see the completion of the Three Rivers - Sikeston building, the completion of the new classroom building on the Poplar Bluff campus, and the start of the construction of the Libla Family Sports Complex and work to pursue other initiatives to support Three Rivers College.”

Michel graduated from the University of Mississippi Pharmacy School with honors. He continued his education with William Woods University and received a Master’s in Business Administration. Michel has served on many local, state, and national boards, including the Missouri Board of Pharmacy, the Missouri Pharmacy Association, the Butler County Health Department Board of Trustees and the Ozark Foothills Healthcare Consortium.

Michel also received the Citizen of the Year award presented by the Poplar Bluff Police Department in 1994. Currently he is an Adjunct Clinical Instructor in Pharmacy Practice with St. Louis College of Pharmacy, University of Missouri Kansas City School of Pharmacy and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy.

“I’m looking forward to working with Marty as our Chairman,” Michelle Reynolds, executive director of the Endowment Trust and Director of Development at Three Rivers College, said. “He has served a vital role since the inception of the organization, and I’m confident the Trust will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

The Three Rivers Endowment Trust formed in 2010 as a not-profit organization, designated by Three Rivers College to receive and manage gifts on behalf of the college. It acts as a trustee for donations to assure that gifts are distributed in the manner specified by the donor.

Natalie Riley, an attorney at the Holden Law Office in Dexter, preceded Michel as chairman.

In addition to accepting annual gifts, pledges, and planned gifts, the Three Rivers Endowment Trust is involved in several activities, including a Trivia Night, Day at the Ballpark with the St. Louis Cardinals, an annual golf tournament, a benefit run among other activities.

The organization awards thousands of dollars in scholarships annually.

For more information, check www.trcc.edu regularly for event updates or by calling the Three Rivers Endowment Trust at 573-840-9077.

