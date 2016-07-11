McCracken Co. deputies working to ID 4 burglary suspects

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is working to identify four suspects in a burglary investigation.

On June 26, deputies say four men broke into the Rolling Hills Country Club garage in the early morning hours.

Deputies say the suspects broke into the garage and took a John Deere Gator out and drove it around the greens causing extensive damage. They say they believe the suspects are most likely juveniles.

Video surveillance from the country club was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 444-4719 or Crimestoppers at 443-TELL.

