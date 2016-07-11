McCracken Co. deputies working to ID 4 burglary suspects - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. deputies working to ID 4 burglary suspects

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Still image from surveillance video. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Still image from surveillance video. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Still image from surveillance video. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Still image from surveillance video. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is working to identify four suspects in a burglary investigation.

On June 26, deputies say four men broke into the Rolling Hills Country Club garage in the early morning hours.

Deputies say the suspects broke into the garage and took a John Deere Gator out and drove it around the greens causing extensive damage. They say they believe the suspects are most likely juveniles.

Video surveillance from the country club was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 444-4719 or Crimestoppers at 443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly