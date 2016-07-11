Pilot ID'd in deadly TVA helicopter crash in Hickory, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pilot ID'd in deadly TVA helicopter crash in Hickory, KY

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Federal investigators are expected to visit the site where a pilot was killed in a Tennessee Valley Authority helicopter crash near the TVA Center in Hickory, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Sergeant Kyle Nall, acting PIO of Kentucky State Police, the pilot died in the crash on Monday, July 11.

Police have identified the pilot as John R. Love of Maryville, Tenn.

According to the Tennessee Valley Authority, that crash happened at 11:23 a.m.

We're told he crashed while landing to pick up another employee to survey power lines.

There is still no official cause of death.

"Our number one goal is that every one of our employees goes home safely every night," said Chris Stanley, TVA spokesman. "When you've got 10,000 people, some of which work in very dangerous positions, that's definitely a number one priority."

Stanley said waiting for the facts isn't easy.

"When you don't know what happened, when you're waiting for the investigation, that's the hardest time. We're gonna find out what happened," he said. "The NTSB is coming and the FAA is on their way, as well as the Kentucky State Police; and we're going to follow their investigation and cooperate with that investigation."

Sgt. Nall said the crash happened in the back parking lot of the TVA building on U.S. 45 North in Hickory.

The Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

Interim Graves County Coroner Tony Sheridan said no one is being allowed close to the wreckage until the National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrive.

