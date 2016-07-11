Attempted armed robbery under investigation in Kennett

Police in Kennett are investigating an attempted armed robbery.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 84 West Motel Sunday morning. The alleged crime happened overnight.

The victims told investigators that a black male held them at gun point and attempted to rob them.

They all ran into their room and locked the door.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the Kennett Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 573-888-4622.

