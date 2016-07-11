Wanted man arrested after chase through 3 KY counties - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wanted man arrested after chase through 3 KY counties

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
This photo was taken after Joe Noel was stopped. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Department) This photo was taken after Joe Noel was stopped. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Department)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man wanted in several counties was arrested after a chase through Marshall, Calloway and Trigg Counties on Sunday.

According to Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger, his office received a call about a possible burglary in progress on Lane Street in Dexter, Ky.

The responding deputy met a car leaving the home that matched the caller's description.

According to Steger, the driver, Joe Noel, refused to stop and led three deputies on a chase.

That chase went from Dexter into Marshall County, and across the Eggners Ferry Bridge into Trigg County.

Steger said the chase ended a short time later when Noel reportedly crossed into the westbound lanes of Highway 68/80 against oncoming traffic.

The sheriff said he authorized a deputy to use the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the threat to oncoming vehicles.

Noel was wanted in Trigg county for the theft of a vehicle. He was also wanted in that count for reportedly eluding them and deputies wanted to talk to him in relation to other crimes.

He was also wanted for warrants out of Montgomery County, Tenn.

Steger said ongoing investigations tie Noel to another vehicle theft in Calloway County and other thefts in Caldwell, Todd, Livingston, and Graves County.

Noel faces charges of burglary, receiving stolen property under $10,000, Wanton endangerment (4 counts), fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and disregarding a stop sign (4 counts).

