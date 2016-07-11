3 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed

Three people are in custody in McCracken County after detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 12000 block of Blandville Road.

During the search, detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, a .45 caliber handgun, and ammunition in the home.

Two people who live in the home, 41-year-old Christopher Woods and 52-year-old Christine Woods, were both arrested.

Christopher Woods, a convicted felon, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was out on bond for several drug and firearms charges.

Christine Woods was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another person in the home, 19-year-old Matthew Moss of Kevil, Ky. was arrested on a bench warrant.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.