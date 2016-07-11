3 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Christine & Christopher Woods (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Christine & Christopher Woods (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Christine Woods (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Christine Woods (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Christopher Woods (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Christopher Woods (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Matthew Moss (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Matthew Moss (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Three people are in custody in McCracken County after detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 12000 block of Blandville Road.

During the search, detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, a .45 caliber handgun, and ammunition in the home.

Two people who live in the home, 41-year-old Christopher Woods and 52-year-old Christine Woods, were both arrested.

Christopher Woods, a convicted felon, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was out on bond for several drug and firearms charges.

Christine Woods was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another person in the home, 19-year-old Matthew Moss of Kevil, Ky. was arrested on a bench warrant.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly