Charleston teen hurt in Sunday night UTV wreck

A Charleston teen riding a utility task vehicle ended up in the hospital after a Sunday night wreck.

The 15-year-old was a passenger on a 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV that ran off the right side of county road 402 just south of Charleston, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The vehicle then overturned.

An online crash report describes the teen's injuries as moderate.

The same report says a 13-year-old boy was driving the vehicle. It does not say he required medical attention.

The wreck was reported just after 8 p.m.

The UTV was slightly damaged in the crash and was driven from the scene.

