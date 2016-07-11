July 12 celebrity birthdays

An "angel" is on this morning's birthday list.

She's the actress who replaced Farrah Fawcett on the TV show "Charlie's Angels." Cheryl Ladd is 65 today.

She's a singer-songwriter who was a member of "Fleetwood Mac." She wrote many of the bands biggest hits including: "Say You Love Me," "Don't Stop," "You Make Loving Fun" and many more. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Christine McVie is 73 today.

She's the lead singer for the country group "The Band Perry." You've heard her on the hits "If I Die Young," "Better Dig Two" and "Don't Let Me Be Lonely." Kimberly Perry is 33 today.

She's an actress whose breakout role was in "Girlfight" back in 2000. From there she moved on to "The Fast and the Furious." Later she appeared in the ABC sci-fi show "Lost." Michelle Rodriguez is 38 today.

He had a college wrestling record of 106 and 5. After graduation he moved to the WWE where he's been the World Heavyweight Champion four times. He's also a former UFC title holder. Brock Lesnar is 39 today.

He's an energetic and sometimes over-the-top fitness guru who promotes weight loss programs. Richard Simmons is 68 today.

