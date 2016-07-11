FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid July day on tap, but rain is possible. SWIPE to find out where.

It is Monday, July 11, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up it will feel like a typical Heartland day in the middle of July: hot and humid. Some of you could see a few showers during your morning commute and again this afternoon, so keep the umbrella handy. Expect to see more sunshine in the northern half of the Heartland. Despite the rain chance, temps will still climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. FIRST ALERT: We are tracking more scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: The driver of an SUV hurtled through a group of protesters blocking traffic during a “Black Lives Matters” march in Southern Illinois Sunday leading to a fight. Police officers were able to break up the crowds, however, no one has been charged.

Taking a stand: Black Lives Matter protesters blocked the Interstate 40 bridge in Memphis for several hours Sunday night. The protest remained peaceful. There are no reports of injuries or arrests.

Body found: A death investigation is underway in Marshall County, Kentucky after someone found a body in a field early Sunday morning. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Behind bars: Four teens allegedly used the newly released "Pokemon Go" app to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Police believe the suspects added a beacon near a Poke-stop in their location, which could lure more players nearby.

