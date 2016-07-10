Paducah man arrested on burglary charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man arrested on burglary charges

Andrew Trenton Redford (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Andrew Trenton Redford (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man has been arrested on a warrant for the burglary of a Paducah convenience store on Sunday, July 10.

Andrew Trenton Redford, 23, was arrested on August 21 and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

He was interviewed on Aug. 23 and detectives say he confessed to the burglary.

On Sunday, July 10, deputies got a call about a break-in at the Superway Convenience Store on Lone Oak Road.

When they arrived, detectives say they found the glass had been broken out of the front door. Security video shows a white male wearing a covering on his face enter the store and take a number of items before leaving.

Detectives got a tip about a person of interest identified a block away from the store.

According to detectives, as they tried to make contact, the person fled the area of the home in question. A warrant allowed them to search the home, where they found several items directly related to the crime scene. They also discovered articles of clothing matching the what the suspect wore during the burglary.

A backpack and the items allegedly taken were also found.

Detectives identified the suspect as Andrew Redford.

