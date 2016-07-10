MDC warning campers to be cautious when it comes to firewood

Tree killing pests travel in firewood.

And that's what the Missouri Department of Conservation is wanting to remind campers of this summer.

If you love to camp in Missouri's precious forests, it is recommended you buy firewood where you camp and burn it all before you leave.

Firewood can look harmless, but it also can harbor the emerald ash borer, a devastating forest pest.

Campers and hunters are urged not to move firewood to and from their campsites.

Click here for more information on some of the pests to watch out for.

