Du Quoin State Fair to charge admission fee

In an effort to maintain sustainability, organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair have announced it will be charging an admission fee for the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair.

Adults will be charged $2, while children under the age of 13 will get in free.

In addition to charging a $2 admission fee, fair organizers have adjusted camping fees, renegotiated contracts and brought in new sponsors to the fair.

Parking rates for the fair will remained unchanged.

All public parking inside the fair grounds will be $12 per day and all public parking outside the fairgrounds will be $7 per day.

Seasonal parking pass can be purchased for $30.

According to an economic impact study conducted by the University of Illinois in 2000, the Du Quoin State Fair has an economic impact of $6,000,000.

This includes $2,000,000 for wages and salaries and more than $500,000 in sales tax revenue.

