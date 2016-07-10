Du Quoin State Fair to charge admission fee - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Du Quoin State Fair to charge admission fee

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

In an effort to maintain sustainability, organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair have announced it will be charging an admission fee for the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair.

Adults will be charged $2, while children under the age of 13 will get in free.

In addition to charging a $2 admission fee, fair organizers have adjusted camping fees, renegotiated contracts and brought in new sponsors to the fair. 

Parking rates for the fair will remained unchanged. 

All public parking inside the fair grounds will be $12 per day and all public parking outside the fairgrounds will be $7 per day.

Seasonal parking pass can be purchased for $30.

According to an economic impact study conducted by the University of Illinois in 2000, the Du Quoin State Fair has an economic impact of $6,000,000. 

This includes $2,000,000 for wages and salaries and more than $500,000 in sales tax revenue.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly