Identity of person found dead in Marshall Co., KY released

Police have released the identity of a man found dead in Marshall County, Ky.

According to the Benton Police Department, the body is that of 52-year-old Christopher Roach, formerly of Calvert City, Ky.

Two people who were bush hogging a field found clothes on the ground near a wood line on Sunday, July 10.

Officers found Roach's body near the woods.

An autopsy was performed in Louisville Monday morning.

The medical examiner found no form of trauma on Roach's body.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

