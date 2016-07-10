Former Southeast student killed by off-duty officer, accused of trying to break into home

The St. Louis County Prosecutor has ruled that an off-duty officer was acting in self-defense after a 20-year-old man smashed through a door while breaking into the officer's home in south St. Louis County last year

A St. Louis man is dead after he allegedly broke into a St. Louis-area police officer's home.

Police say 20-year-old Tyler Gebhard threw a concrete planter through a window Saturday night. The off-duty officer, who has not been named, then shot him.

Gebhard is a former student at Southeast Missouri State University.

Relatives say Gebhard and the officer knew each other and had been arguing over Facebook.

Police say Gebhard made online threats towards the officer's family.

That officer is now on leave.

