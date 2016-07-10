Kentucky Reading Project holds summer institute at MSU

Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services recently hosted the Kentucky Reading Project’s 18th annual summer institute.

The event took place from June 13 through June 24, and this year’s KRP summer institute included 14 participants representing ten area schools.

The KRP is a statewide initiative by the Collaborative Center for Literacy Development. According to the KRP, its mission is to “increase student achievement and family engagement in literacy by empowering K-5 teachers to design and implement comprehensive, research-based instruction driven by the on-going assessment of diverse learners’ needs.”

This professional development initiative involves a year-long, graduate-level reading course consisting of a summer institute, four follow-up sessions throughout the academic year and at least one coaching visit to each teacher’s classroom

Each day of the institute highlighted a new theme for literacy instruction. This year’s themes included applying theory and research, comprehension, reading and writing across the curriculum and providing assistance to struggling readers. The teachers participated in strategy demonstrations, literature circles, discussions of personal theories on literacy and presentations by guest speakers.

Another key element of the institute is the development of individual Literacy Action Plans for future classroom use. Such plans involve a balanced approach aimed at improving the teachers’ knowledge and instructional practices in literacy while ultimately benefiting the specific needs of their students.

