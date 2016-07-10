American Queen docks in Downtown Cape Girardeau

Folks in downtown Cape Girardeau got a taste of the past on Saturday, July 9.

The American Queen made a stop on the riverfront during a cruise along the Mississippi River.

According to the company's website, the American Queen is the largest steamboat ever built.

The steamboat was docked for several hours in Cape before continuing its journey.

