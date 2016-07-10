Southern Illinois educators prepare for 'camp'

Dozens of educators throughout southern Illinois will be attending "Edcamp" in West Frankfort on Monday.

The West Frankfort superintendent, Dr. Greg Goins, said Edcamp West Frankfort is a professional development event for southern Illinois educators.

"It’s an innovative model," Dr. Goins said. "You have a speaker, you have a powerpoint presentation, really kind of a one size fits all model."

He said participants will actually decide the day of the event what they want to learn about.

“It’s kind of a cool way to take more ownership of your learning,” Dr. Goins explained. “I think there’s this thirst for professional learning opportunities that are really designed for the individual as opposed to just this group speaker which everyone just has to sit there and listen to the same thing.”

Dr. Goins said EdCamp is not a new concept, and has been around for several years.

"It actually originated out East and it’s just now starting to filter towards the Midwest," he said. "But we had the first Edcamp in this region last year and we’re looking forward to building that momentum and making this a regular event for our region."

New this year, will be the EdLeadership component.

"Superintendents, principals and other education leaders throughout the region are invited and the leadership part is going to have a separate board, so they can pick topics and sessions that are more integral to what they’re doing on a daily basis in a leadership role," Dr. Goins explained.

The event is will be held at the West Frankfort Jr. Central High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For southern Illinois educators interested in this event, you can register here.

