Two arrested on drug-related charges in McCracken Co.

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people were arrested by police in McCracken County, Kentucky on Saturday, July 9 after a bag of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in a wooded area.

Officers interviewed three people after they were seen leaving the wooded area near the Metropolis Ferry Landing.

None of the three people interviewed were detained due to a lack of evidence.

When officers entered the wooded area, they found the bag which also contained mail addressed to Alicia Morrison, 26, of Hickory, as well as family photographs of her.

Officers then stopped the car that left the scene and took Morrison and Darren Carroll, 28, of Arlington, into custody.

Morris and Carroll were both booked on drug and tampering with evidence charges.

A third person did leave the woods as well, but there is no word on his or her identity as of this time.

The investigation remains ongoing and other charges could be filed.

