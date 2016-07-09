Motorcycle, ATV crash sends 2 to hospital in White Co., IL

The Illinois State Police is reporting it responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an ATV on I-64 in Wayne County, Illinois on Saturday, July 9.

Authorities are reporting the crash happened around 4:39 p.m. Saturday near mile post 105. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a motorcycle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile male from Fairfield, Illinois and an ATV driven by Fisher A. Wagner, 19, of Fairfield, Illinois, were both heading eastbound in the interstate median when Wagner quickly decelerated and made an abrupt turn. This caused the driver of the motorcycle to strike the rear of the ATV.

Wagner was transported by Wayne City ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The male juvenile was taken to an area hospital by his parents for treatment of his injuries.

Wagner is facing a charge of careless operation of an ATV/Off-road motorcycle and a violation of controlled access highway restriction.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Wayne City Fire Protection District and Wayne City Ambulance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.