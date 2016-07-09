Traffic delayed on I-57 S near Cairo bridge after crash involving 2 semis

Authorities have confirmed there has been a crash involving two semi trucks near the Cairo exit on I-57 S on Saturday afternoon, July 9.

Two semi trucks have reportedly been involved in a collision near the area of the Cairo bridge entering Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the MSHP, Troop E officers are assisting Illinois State Police with the crash scene.

According to the Illinois State Police, as of 10:20 p.m. Saturday, both lanes of I-57 S remain blocked, but report crews are working on reopening at least one lane. Traffic is still delayed and drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel until further notice. Traffic was initially being diverted to US 60/62.

The Cairo Police Department confirmed that as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, crews were still on the scene.

As of 10:15 p.m., Saturday, Troop E officers with the MSHP were still on scene assisting the ISP with traffic

Authorities have confirmed that there are injuries, but have not commented as to the extent.

