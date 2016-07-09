Veterans receive new smiles during SIU free dental checkup event - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Veterans receive new smiles during SIU free dental checkup event

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

There's nothing like having a fresh smile - and that's exactly what dozens of veterans received during the "Give Veterans a Smile Day" event in Carbondale on Saturday, July 9.

Vets received free check-ups and cleanings, all thanks to an idea by an SIU dental student.

The work was all performed by volunteers.

Coordinator Jennifer Sherry said it means a lot giving back to veterans who need it.

“It’s everything because they gave so much and sacrificed so much for our freedom that we have today," Sherry said. "It really teaches the students a sense of community and a sense volunteer efforts. It’s very important for them in their clinical practice arena to be able to do that and give back.”

Many walked out with brand new smiles and expert dental advice.

Dentist Mahmoud Jallad said he just wished free dental services for veterans didn’t have to be a special event.

“Very appreciation, a lot of appreciation for veterans and we’re happy for that," Jallad said. "But at the same time we hope these type of things become more common and wish that it can be done on a daily basis. And they don’t have to go through special events like SIU, but definitely anything we can do to help we’re happy to do so.”

Sherry said she plans to do this again in the future.

