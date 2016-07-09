Cape PD search for 2 suspects involved in using fraudulent credit card device

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to have been a part of the fraudulent use of a credit or debit card device.

Surveillance photos captured a male and a female who are believed to be involved in the incident.

The suspects are believed to be driving a black hatchback/wagon, as well as what appears to be a white Ford Taurus or something similar.

Authorities are asking anyone who may able to identify either or both individuals to contact Patrolman Hellmann at the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573)-335-6621, ext 1304. Any caller who wishes to remain anonymous can call the department's anonymous tip line at (573)-339-6313.

