2 arrested after home invasion in Carbondale, victim shot by sus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after home invasion in Carbondale, victim shot by suspect

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Two people face charges after a home invasion in Carbondale.

It happened at a house on West Cherry Street just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.

According to police, the victim and his girlfriend woke up to find a suspect in their bedroom.

A second suspect reportedly appeared and demanded money.

That's when investigators say the victim was shot in the leg.

The two men ran away after shots were fired.

Nineteen-year-old Willie Williams and a juvenile male were both arrested a short time later.

Williams and the juvenile were taken into custody.

Williams was charged with home invasion, armed robbery and burglary. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police say the juvenile was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators said the victims did not know the suspects.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly