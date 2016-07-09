2 arrested after home invasion in Carbondale, victim shot by suspect

Two people face charges after a home invasion in Carbondale.

It happened at a house on West Cherry Street just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.

According to police, the victim and his girlfriend woke up to find a suspect in their bedroom.

A second suspect reportedly appeared and demanded money.

That's when investigators say the victim was shot in the leg.

The two men ran away after shots were fired.

Nineteen-year-old Willie Williams and a juvenile male were both arrested a short time later.

Williams was charged with home invasion, armed robbery and burglary. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police say the juvenile was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators said the victims did not know the suspects.

