CAPTURED: Inmate who escaped in Mayfield, KY back in custody

An inmate who escaped from the Graves County Restricted Custody Center in Mayfield, Kentucky has been taken into custody.

Authorities say 28-year-old Capus Cain Adams of Mortons Gap was arrested in Hopkins County.

Adams escaped around 11:17 p.m. on July 8.

He was serving time for tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.