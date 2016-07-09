CAPTURED: Inmate who escaped in Mayfield, KY back in custody

Capus Cain Adams (Source: Kentucky State Police) MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -
An inmate who escaped from the Graves County Restricted Custody Center in Mayfield, Kentucky has been taken into custody.
Authorities say 28-year-old Capus Cain Adams of Mortons Gap was arrested in Hopkins County.
Adams escaped around 11:17 p.m. on July 8.
He was serving time for tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
