Law enforcement members hold vigil in Cape Girardeau

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Members of several law enforcement departments around Southeast Missouri gathered to remember the lives lost in the Dallas Ambush.

About 20 people gathered at the Law Enforcement Memorial at Cape County Park North, Friday evening.

Shaun Smelser, a former officer for the Cape Girardeau Police Department, was one of the organizers.

He led the group in prayer after reading the names of each of the officers killed or injured in Dallas.

"I think this gives us an outlet in a world where there's a lot of uncertainty, there's a lot of different emotions being expressed by people, a lot of those being negative emotions,” Smelser said. “I think getting together is a positive way to express our own emotions."

Departments and counties throughout the area were represented.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

