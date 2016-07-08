VIDEO: 'Traffic stop' leads to adorable marriage proposal

One Cape Girardeau, Missouri woman thought she and her boyfriend were being pulled over. It turns her boyfriend was going to serve a "lifetime sentence."

Austin Urhan and Samantha Watson have been together seven years so he knew he had to come up with a creative way to propose.

He decided to take one of his faults and make it a strength.

Austin Urhan has racked up a number of speeding tickets in his life.

"I've tried to get most of them mended, but I've probably received over 20," Urhan said.

He knows it's a lot.

"I try not to break the speed limit, but it happens," Urhan said.

His girlfriend Samantha Watson has been in the passenger seat for many of them.

"Probly about half of those," Watson said.

So after years together Watson gave Urhan some guidelines for how he can pop the question.

"I don't want it to be you know, cliché, I don't want it to be something I've seen 100 times, and just please make sure it's on camera," Urhan said.

So that's when the Scott County Sheriff got called in to assist.

Urhan says he worked with Detective Barry Morgan and his sister to come up with the perfect plan.

"He came up with some stuff, I came up with some stuff," Urhan said.

They decided it was time for Urhan to get one more ticket.

Sam Watson posted on Facebook that she and her boyfriend, Austin were entering Scott City when the passed a police officer.

"I intentionally didn't put on my blinker," Urhan said.

The officer immediately turned on his lights and pulled them over.

"I'm like, are you kidding me? We didn't even speed for once!" Watson said.

When the officer asked her and Austin to step out of the vehicle, Sam said she didn't know what was happening. She said Austin was told to get on his knees with his hands behind his back while the officer went to get his evidence camera.

It was when she turned back around to look at her boyfriend and found him on only one knew, and with a ring in hand, that she realized the truth.

"I'm like WHAT and what is this?! What's goin' on and then it all made sense at the end," Watson said.

Watson said it was a perfect proposal.

"I was very impressed with him that he went through all this. It's something I can't describe. It's so many emotions in one," Watson said.

Not only did the officer take pictures of the newlywed couple, but it was also caught on dash cam video.

They also took a selfie with who Watson thought would be her boyfriend's arresting officer.

On Friday Jul 8, the department posted the video on Facebook, and it took off.

As of Monday it gained over half a million views, eight thousand shares, and six thousand likes.

"No idea it was gonna blow up like it did," Watson said.

The couple says above everything they are grateful the department.

"They didn't have to do any of this, but they did," Urhan said.

Urhan says in the future he'll try to get less speeding tickets.

"I'll try. I can't promise nothing," Urhan said.

The couple said they plan to get married next summer.

