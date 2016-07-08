Kennett community gathers with officers to 'give thanks' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett community gathers with officers to 'give thanks'

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Sometimes it takes a tragedy to bring a group of people together.

What happened on Thursday night in Dallas is doing just that around the Heartland.

The City of Kennett held a gathering for members of the community to come together and show support for their law enforcement officers.

It was a time where both city officials and law enforcement officers were able to speak to a crowd of around 70 people on Friday afternoon.

Officials reminded the community why it is important to show thanks to officers.

"It means so much to law enforcement officers," said Trooper Dennis Rainy, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "A lot of times our officers, law enforcement, don't hear from the public the thanks and respect that was shown like today."

After the speakers, there was a time where the officers and members of the community got to talk; and there were many thank you's given to the officers.

Many of the officers said they are not scared by the situation in Dallas, but they will be more cautious.

