Perryville community comes together to pray for Dallas ambush victims

Law enforcement officers across the Heartland are sending a strong message across social media after five officers were killed when snipers took aim at police at a protest in Dallas.

Dozens of people in Perryville came together for one common goal: pray for the victims and show local law enforcement they appreciate them.

During the service, attendees sung the patriotic song "America" and prayed for the families as well.

With this tragic incident happening not even 24 hours ago, Chief Direk Hunt said this morning he reassured his officers how to stay safe.

“Be careful, treat people with respect and dignity," Hunt said. "I think until we can all do that we will continue to see situations. I think everybody should be treated fairly, equally, and respectfully and hopefully we can come to do that.”

Informing local law enforcement the community is with them was another big part of service as well.

Pastor Milton Ryan said it’s important to remind everyone that the time to stick together is now.

“I’m so glad that we did because it’s something that not only we needed to do, but something everyone in the country needs to stop," Ryan said. "And say what are we doing to one another in terms of our effort to maintain peace and justice for everybody."

This incident is hurting everyone, especially people who family members put their lives on the line everyday.

In the crowd of more than two dozen people, we found Kate Sansone whose two sons are police officers.

She sent her family members text messages on Friday morning letting them know she is praying for them during this tough time.

Sansone wants to let other law enforcement know the same thing as well.

“We are united one nation under God," Sansone said. "We are united and we will continue to be so, no matter where you are police officers we will continue to pray for you and your protection and your family.”

Even though this is a tough time for America, visitors reminded one another that in these trying times, we must stand together.

