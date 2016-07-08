One-on-one with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One-on-one with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner

(Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner made a stop in Du Quoin, Ill. on Friday, July 8 to speak about government spending, political agendas and the future of Illinois.

Illinois lawmakers haven't been able to reach a formal spending plan since July 2015. Over the past year, state legislators have compromised on short-term measures to fund state services.

Recently, legislators approved a stop-gap measure that will fund state services until December. The exception being kindergarten through 12th grade, which has been funded through the next year.

"Well what we did, the reason we got things done is the key reforms that we've been advocating for the last 18 months, we got an agreement that they'll be voted on after the November election," Rauner said.

Heartland News sat down one on one with Governor Rauner to talk about the future of Illinois.

The governor has refused to sign off on a spending plan without structural reform through his "Turnaround Agenda." Legislative leaders have called the Governor's agenda a personal one.

"Not at all. The reforms we're advocating are the reforms that job creators and working families have been asking for, for years," Rauner said. "The system is broken. I ran to change it, make it better, working for the people again. And we're going to get the job done."

The Republican governor is fighting the long-time Democrat controlled legislature.

"What's clear is we just can't keep going down the same road we've been on," Rauner said.

He remains hopeful that lawmakers will work together and reach a full spending plan and consider reform come January.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly