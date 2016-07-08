Cardinals hit the road for series with Milwaukee

The St. Louis Cardinals hope to get back to their winning ways this weekend.

The Cards have been hot on the road this season sporting one of the top road records in the league.

St. Louis has also had success against the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

The Cardinals are 7-2 in nine games against Milwaukee.

After three with the Brewers the Cardinals will take some time off for the All-Star game.

