KY Gov. Bevin issues emergency order to protect against price gouging

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has activated the state’s prohibitions on price gouging to protect consumers during strong weather system that continues to affect a significant portion of the state.

The price gouging emergency order is effective as of 5 p.m. EST, July 7, 2016.

“In coordination with state authorities, I have put in effect prohibitions on price gouging in order to ensure Kentuckians pay appropriate prices on essential services and supplies during this continuing, severe storm and flooding,” said Gov. Bevin. “We urge Kentuckians to continue to take the necessary precautions needed to stay safe and to report any price gouging activity.”

The emergency order triggers several consumer protection measures and will remain in place for 30 days, but may be extended past that time as needed.

This order ensures that any instances of price gouging, including generators, building supplies, chainsaws, hotel rooms and other necessary goods and services at an exorbitant price in a time of disaster, will be fully prosecuted and held accountable.

Anyone with specific information regarding possible price gouging should contact the Office of the Attorney General at 888-432-9257 or e-mail consumerprotection@ky.gov.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.