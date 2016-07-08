KY Gov. Bevin issues emergency order to protect against price go - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY Gov. Bevin issues emergency order to protect against price gouging

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Matt Bevin's office) (Source: Matt Bevin's office)
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has activated the state’s prohibitions on price gouging to protect consumers during strong weather system that continues to affect a significant portion of the state.

The price gouging emergency order is effective as of 5 p.m. EST, July 7, 2016.

“In coordination with state authorities, I have put in effect prohibitions on price gouging in order to ensure Kentuckians pay appropriate prices on essential services and supplies during this continuing, severe storm and flooding,” said Gov. Bevin. “We urge Kentuckians to continue to take the necessary precautions needed to stay safe and to report any price gouging activity.”

The emergency order triggers several consumer protection measures and will remain in place for 30 days, but may be extended past that time as needed.

This order ensures that any instances of price gouging, including generators, building supplies, chainsaws, hotel rooms and other necessary goods and services at an exorbitant price in a time of disaster, will be fully prosecuted and held accountable.

Anyone with specific information regarding possible price gouging should contact the Office of the Attorney General at 888-432-9257 or e-mail consumerprotection@ky.gov.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly