Little caiman found on Paducah road

The Paducah, Kentucky Police Department reports they got an unusual call on Friday, July 8.

One of the dispatchers said they received a call from a concerned citizen about an alligator in the area of Bridge and Allen Street.

An officer went to the area and found it wasn't an alligator but a caiman, which is related to alligators.

Police say the "little fellow" was caught and kept safe until a reptile rescue center took it to their facility.

