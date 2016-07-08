14th Annual Pet Health Festival, Kid's Day set for 7/9

The 14th Annual Pet Health Festival & Kid's Day is set to be held in Herrin, Illinois on Saturday, July 9. (Source: KFVS)

Parents and pet owners, listen up, the 14th Annual Pet Health Festival & Kid's Day is set to be held in Herrin, Illinois on Saturday, July 9.

Pet enthusiasts looking to make sure their furry friends are in tip-top shape can purchases vaccines for both cats and dogs, heartworm and lyme tests, vaccines for rabies, and even pay a few bucks for a bath and nail trim.

Meanwhile, kids can enjoy themselves with horse rides, face painting, and several other fun games and activities.

It all takes place on the front lawn of the Herrin Central Hospital from 8 am to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

