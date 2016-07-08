Southbound I-55 clear near 59mm after crash

Traffic backed up for miles in the SB lanes of I-55 near Matthews. (Source: Thomas Isaac Walton)

Interstate 55 southbound at the 59 mile marker is clear just north of Matthews, Missouri after a crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they are on the scene of an injury crash involving a semi.

They say Sikeston DPS is diverting traffic onto U.S. 61 at Sikeston and the Missouri Department of Transportation has been notified.

Captain Jim McMillen with Sikeston DPS said that traffic in town is severely congested because of the detour.

