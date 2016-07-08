Benefit in Poplar Bluff helps homeless veterans

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri received a $1,000 donation to the Homeless Veterans Program at the Sikeston Outpatient Clinic.

The money is part of the proceeds from an event earlier this year sponsored by Momma V's Bar in Charleston.

The fundraiser included a poker run, a crawfish boil and live music.

The supervisor of the VA homeless program, Craig Barwick, says there are a lot of things that a person needs to set up their life when they're starting over, and that's why donations like this are so important.

