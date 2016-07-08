Johnson Co. woman drowns in high flood waters

A Johnson County woman has died after the vehicle she was traveling in was overtaken by high flood waters on Thursday evening.

According to Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell, emergency authorities could not get 75-year-old Karen Werner out of her seat belt, causing her to drown.

Crews were able to rescue the three other occupants inside of the vehicle.

Rockwell says the accident happened on Brown Lane in rural Johnson County near a drain culvert. Because of the rain, the drain culvert could not keep up, causing the road to flood.

The driver of the car drove into deep water as they were headed to see how high the water had risen.

Rockwell says this case serves as a reminder to turn around, don't drown.

