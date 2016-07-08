Johnson Co. woman drowns in high flood waters - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Johnson Co. woman drowns in high flood waters

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Johnson County woman has died after the vehicle she was traveling in was overtaken by high flood waters on Thursday evening.

According to Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell, emergency authorities could not get 75-year-old Karen Werner out of her seat belt, causing her to drown.

Crews were able to rescue the three other occupants inside of the vehicle.

Rockwell says the accident happened on Brown Lane in rural Johnson County near a drain culvert. Because of the rain, the drain culvert could not keep up, causing the road to flood.

The driver of the car drove into deep water as they were headed to see how high the water had risen.

Rockwell says this case serves as a reminder to turn around, don't drown.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly