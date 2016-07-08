Electronic recycling event planned in Perry County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Electronic recycling event planned in Perry County, MO

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Time to clear the clutter!

If you have old appliances or electronics that you would like to get rid of, then an upcoming event in Perryville might help.

Perry County, in partnership with Midwest Recycling Center, will host an E-Cycle event on Saturday, July 16.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus parking lot in Perryville.

Organizers say they will accept basically anything that has a cord or battery

New this year, organizers will also accept lawn and garden equipment that has gas and oil removed

All televisions will require a fee this year.

Fees for those range between $20 and $50 depending on the size of the television.

To find out more, you can call the Midwest Recycling Center at 636-223-0150.

