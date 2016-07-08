Rend Lake to host 'fun' night time events - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rend Lake to host 'fun' night time events

Written by Mike Wunderlich, News Operations Manager
(Source: Rend Lake Corps of Engineers)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A backyard campout and owl prowl program hosted by the Rend Lake Corps of Engineers will take place on July 9 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center. 

The night begins with the Rend Lake Park Rangers helping participants make s'mores over a campfire while they sing campfire songs, then lead the group and "sniff" for spiders and then they will lead a walk through the woods to see "who" they might find.

Also, on July 16 from 7:30-9:30 the Benton High School History Club will take visitors on a journey through Rend Lake's past during "Night at the Visitor Center."

For more information about Rend Lake’s Environmental Science Series, please call the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493 or like us on Facebook at the Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center.

