Phone campaign fraudulently using IL Sheriffs' Assoc. name

The Illinois Sheriffs' Association is advising all Illinois county residents that there is currently underway a phone campaign fraudulently using the name of the Illinois Sheriffs' Association in their solicitation.

The Illinois Sheriffs' Association never solicits by phone but does conduct a direct mail campaign throughout the state of Illinois endorsed by the individual Sheriffs across Illinois.

Telemarketing fraud costs billions of dollars each year. Phone solicitors who want you to "act immediately" or are offering a "too good to be true" opportunity are most likely fraudulent. Remember that if you have any doubts or are highly pressured - just hang up.

You have the right to ask for the following information:

The name, address and phone number of the organization for which they are soliciting. The name, address and phone number of the telemarketing firm. The percentage of every dollar paid to the telemarketing firm. Insist on something in writing prior to making a pledge or commitment.

If you cannot get the answers to these questions do not hesitate to hang up the phone. After all, it is your money.

Although, there are some legitimate organizations that use telemarketers for their fundraising efforts the sheriffs of Illinois, through the Illinois Sheriffs' Association, are adamantly opposed to police groups and associations using telemarketers in their fundraising efforts.

Again, the Illinois Sheriffs' Association never solicits by phone. Should you receive a call from someone saying they represent your local sheriff or the Illinois Sheriffs' Association and are asking for donations contact the Sheriffs Office immediately or gather as much information as you can from the caller and report it to the Illinois Sheriffs Association at ISA@ilsheriff.org

