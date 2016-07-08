Heartland law enforcement officers show support for Dallas after shooting

Sometimes it takes a tragedy to bring a group of people together.

Dozens of people in Perryville came together for one common goal: pray for the victims and show local law enforcement they appreciate them.

Perryville community comes together to pray for Dallas ambush victims

Law enforcement officers and other leaders across the Heartland are sending a strong message across social media after five officers were killed when snipers took aim at police at a protest in Dallas.

The message: please pray.

Current and former officers are holding a prayer vigil in Cape Girardeau on Friday night. It will be at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Cape County Park North, North County Park Rd. in Cape Girardeau, Mo. It will be at 6 p.m. rain or shine and all are welcome to attend.

In honor of the officers killed, Illinois State Police officers will wear the mourning band from Friday, July 8 until the funerals.

Community members in Kennett, Missouri came together on Friday, July 8 and heard from city officials and law enforcement.

The mayor of Kennett, Bob Hancock, said that it's important for these first responders to feel important.

"It was very impromptu, but I though very appropriate; especially under the conditions of that exists in Dallas today," Hancock said. "Officers being targeted and killed down there, we're out in rural America, but no guarantees you're immune to it."

After the speakers, those in attendance got to meet and say "thank you" to some of the first responders that were there.

The Perryville community also came together on Friday to pray for the victims and show law enforcement they appreciate them.

During the service, attendees sung the patriotic song "America" and prayed for the families as well.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department posted this statement on Facebook:

The Officers and Staff of the Poplar Bluff Police Department would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas Rapid Transit Police. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this attack; and with their families and fellow Officers.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said the city will host a prayer service at noon for their first responders, the victims, and their families. He is asking people around the country to do the same.

The Jackson Police Department is one of many departments that paused at noon to say a prayer.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville will be hosting a prayer service at noon. Anyone is invited to join.

At noon, Bro. Jimmy Franks from Southland Baptist Temple will said a prayer the McCracken County patrol channel for the officers and their families in Dallas Texas. This prayer was expected to last about 2 minutes and was sent across the police radio frequencies.

Cape Girardeau officers say they've seen a lot of community support following the ambush in Dallas including calls and even donuts.

Officers say it is a nice gesture.

"I think it makes all of us feel pretty good because despite all the negativity we see on social media and on the news and everywhere else I think it's nice to know people actually care we actually exist," Cape Girardeau officer James Goins said.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on the Dallas shootings:

"The ambush attack on Dallas police officers is outrageous. The men and women who work every day to protect everyone, including those exercising their right to free speech, deserve our respect and support. The shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota that led to last night's protests, are deeply distressing. All of these events speak to the lack of unity and trust in many of our communities and underscores the urgency in addressing that lack of trust. Diana and I pray that the victims, their families, and our entire country find strength, healing and peace to rebuild trust among our neighbors and communities."?

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon sent a message on twitter about the ambush.

Missouri grieves with Dallas. Prayers for the fallen, their families & all our heroes who run to danger. — Governor Jay Nixon (@GovJayNixon) July 8, 2016

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin also issued a statement via Facebook.

