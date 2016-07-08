City addresses Dallas police ambush

Eleven officers were shot and five have died after snipers took aim at police at a protest in Dallas on Thursday, police reported.

The city hosted a news conference on the deadly attack.

According to the Dallas Police Chief, they are looking for other suspects.

The mayor is asking for prayers.

