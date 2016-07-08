FIRST ALERT: Your morning commute could include more rain, lightning. Open app to see where

Friday could be another stormy day in the Heartland.

Storms that hit Kansas overnight are headed towards the region, packing high winds and heavy rain.

They could hit the Heartland in time for the commute, or they could peter out.

Brian is tracking the line, and will have an hour-by-hour forecast on the Breakfast Show.

There’s a possibility of another round of storms this afternoon as well.

Other than that, expect a hot and humid day.

FIRST ALERT: the weekend is looking a little nicer with slightly cooler temps.

