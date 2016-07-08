This week in music: 1974 Rock the Boat

Let's step into The Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials to 1974.

These were the stories making headlines 42 years ago.

Patricia Hearst, the 19-year-old daughter of publisher Randolph Hearst, was kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.

It was a rough summer for President Richard Nixon. Facing impeachment, Nixon resigned from office in the wake of the Watergate scandal.

The big movies of the year were "The Godfather Part 2," "The Towering Inferno" and "Blazing Saddles."

And these were the songs popular during the summer of '74. It was on this week, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Olivia Newton-John at number 5 with If "You Love Me Let Me Know." The song also crossed over to the country charts where it peaked at number 2.

George McCrae was in the number four spot with "Rock Your Baby." That song was written by Harry Wayne Casey who would go on to score five number on hits with KC and the Sunshine Band.

At number three was Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods with "Billy, Don't Be a Hero." At the time many thought the song was about the Vietnam War but some of the references suggest it was really about the Civil War.

In the number two spot was Canadian singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot with the biggest chart hit of his career. There are rumors that "Sundown" was written about Lightfoot's girlfriend at the time, Cathy Smith. She would later make headlines in 1982 for her involvement in the drug-related death of John Belushi.

And topping the Hot 100 was "Rock the Boat" by The Hues Corporation. It's considered to be the first disco song to hit number one. It remains a favorite on oldie and adult contemporary radio stations to this day.

