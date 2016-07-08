July 11 celebrity birthdays

Monday morning birthday wishes go out to a couple of recording artists.

She's a rap icon who won a Grammy for her part in the chart topping hit "Lady Marmalade." Lil Kim is 42 today.

He's the lead guitarist for the band Bon Jovi. He co-wrote many of their biggest hits including "Livin' on a Prayer," "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Bad Medicine." Richie Sambora is 57 today.

