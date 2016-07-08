FIRST ALERT: Storm fatigue? It's not done yet. Wet morning could give way to stormy afternoon. SWIPE for what to expect

It is Friday, July 8, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday could be another stormy day in the Heartland. Storms that hit Kansas overnight are headed towards the region, packing high winds and heavy rain. They could hit the Heartland in time for the morning commute, or they could peter out. Brian is tracking the line, and will have an hour-by-hour forecast on the Breakfast Show. There’s a possibility of another round of storms this afternoon as well. Other than that, expect a hot and humid day. FIRST ALERT: the weekend is looking a little nicer with slightly cooler temps.

Making Headlines:

Fatal shooting: Five Dallas police officers are dead, six others injured after snipers opened fire on law enforcement in the heart of Dallas. President Barack Obama says there's no possible justification for the attacks.

Deadly plane crash: We are hoping to learn more from an autopsy scheduled today after a crop duster was killed in a small plane crash in Dunklin County. Jack Short, 48 from Kennett, died after hitting power lines and crashed.

Flooding emergency: More rain is soaking already logged areas, as Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin declares a state of emergency. This week's rain and severe weather are hampering clean up efforts and restricting travel in western Kentucky.

"Arm up": A Missouri woman who is reportedly on an ISIS hit-list said an FBI agent came to her home and told her to “arm up” because she is a potential target. Agers said she’s taking matters into her own hands.

Jackpot up for grabs: The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery is up to an estimated $540 million. The next drawing is scheduled for tonight!

