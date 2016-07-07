SIU to cover MAP grants for students in Fall 2016

Southern Illinois University will cover MAP grants for students on both the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses for the fall 2016 semester.

The state's Monetary Awards Program, or map, helps provide grants based upon Illinois undergraduates financial needs who choose to study at approved colleges and universities in the state.

"Funding of MAP grants is a covenant relationship between the State of Illinois and eligible students," SIU System President Randy Dunn said."

"Our university has a legacy of access, and we do not want to see eligible students denied the opportunity to pursue their academic and career goals."

SIU covered the costs of the grants at both locations for both semesters during the 2015-16 academic year.

At SIU Carbondale, $11.5 million was paid to a total of 3,187 students.

At SIU Edwardsville, $6.5 million was paid to 2,254 students.

Last week the stopgap budget approved by the General Assembly and Gov. Bruce Rauner includes $8.4 million in MAP funding for the SIU system.

"That funding, together with the stopgap appropriation approved in April, catches us up for the MAP grants we covered during the 2015-16 academic year," Dunn said.

"However, that agreement was for a temporary budget, and no additional money has been provided yet for MAP grants for the upcoming year. We owe our students certainty that their education will not be disrupted this fall."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.