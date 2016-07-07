Two high school bass fishing teams reel in helpful scholarships

State Rep. Jerry Costello presents the scholarship check to CUSD 300 Superintendent Dr. Gary Kelly and DuQuoin High School coach Nathan Crain and team members Austin Harris, Braden Heape, Nick Depyatic and Blaine Bradley.

State Rep. Jerry Costello II presents the scholarship check to Sparta High School athletic director Rich Williams, bass fishing team coaches Erik Manker and Brent Faircloth and team members Tyler Opolka, Chris Brooks, Adam Krisby and Conner Brooks.

Two southern Illinois high school bass fishing teams got a huge boost from the Illinois Legislative Sportsmen’s Conference and State Rep. Jerry Costello II of Smithton.

The fishing teams from Sparta High School and DuQuoin High School accepted scholarships.

The scholarships will help the teams buy fishing gear and participate in future fishing tournaments and events.

“Presenting these scholarships has given me the opportunity to see the support our communities have for these teams and for fishing as a sport," said Representative Costello. "I’m grateful to be able to be a part of preserving this great Southern Illinois tradition in the next generation.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.