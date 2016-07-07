Carrier Mills, IL man rescued after kayak overturns in swollen creek

A Carrier Mills, Illinois man was rescued after authorities say he and a friend decided to go kayaking in an area river.

The Saline County dispatch received a 911 call about someone needing rescued from South Fork Creek, which is part of the Saline River, about 3 miles southeast of Carrier Mills.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Jordan Mitchell and a 17-year-old friend thought that with all of the rain, it was a good chance to go kayaking in South Fork Creek, just south of Carrier Mills.

Authorities say the kayak overturned and the 17 year old was able to make it out of the swollen creek.

They say Mitchell was able to make it to some tree limbs and hang on until he was rescued via boat by the Carrier Mills Fire Department.

According to the sheriff's office, the South Fork of the Saline River rose from 4 feet at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, July 6 to near 14 feet by noon on Thursday; and it continues to rise.

They say several people were rescued or helped from flooded cars overnight in and around Saline County after they drove off into roads covered in water.

Drivers are cautioned to never drive through water covering a road because you never know how deep the water may be or if the road has washed out.

Saline County deputies, Saline County EMS, Carrier Mills police and the Carrier Mills Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.